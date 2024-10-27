Original Misfit William Karlsson making season debut with VGK against San Jose Sharks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eyes are on Original Misfit William Karlsson as he is expected to return to the ice Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks.

The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off a Friday victory against the Ottawa Senators as they turn their attention to San Jose for another home game showdown.

Vegas is holding onto a homestand streak of wins so far this season at 5-0-0. A win against San Jose would make this their sixth this season at The Fortress, and the 318th win in franchise history.

After taking a win and a loss during the preseason, Saturday's game is the first of the season where VGK will face off against the Sharks.

Watch the start, correct the bad, and build off the good is what right wing Keegan Kolesar said as the lesson learned going into the game.

Team captain Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) this season, followed by center Jack Eichel with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists).

You can watch the game on Vegas 34. Channel 13's Alex Eschelman is at the game and you can follow live score updates here.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.