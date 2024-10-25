Golden Knights look to celebrate Nevada Day by staying unbeaten on home ice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights (4-2-1) will try to represent the Silver State victoriously on Nevada Day when they host the Ottawa Senators (4-2-0) Friday afternoon.

The second game of a four-game homestand at T-Mobile Arena is an early puck drop at 3 p.m.

The Knights come off Tuesday's dominant 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings which improved Vegas to 4-0 at the Fortress this season. Prior to that, the Guys in Gold went 0-2-1 over a three-game road trip.

The Senators contest will be the first game VGK defenseman Shea Theodore plays since inking a 7-year deal to remain with the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Fellow original misfit William Karlsson hasn't played this season or preseason. The VGK forward is expected to make his season debut Saturday night when the Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks.

You can watch the game on Vegas 34. Channel 13's Nick Walters is at the game and you can follow his live score updates below.