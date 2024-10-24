Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

VGK signs defenseman Shea Theodore to a 7-year contract extension

Vegas Golden Knights - Shea Theodore
David Becker/AP
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights announced they are signing defenseman Shea Theodore to a 7-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $7,425,000.

Theodore has had a good start to the 2024-2025 NHL season, leading the D-core with seven points in six games played.

The original misfit is the franchise's all-time leader in assists and goals among defensemen and was a key contributor to the 2023 VGK team that hoisted the Stanley Cup.

"Theo" has also represented Team Canada several times, having helped his country win silver in the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

