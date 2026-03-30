McCrimmon, Tortorella speak on coaching changes for Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Guys in Gold have a new head coach.

John Tortorella spoke to members of the Las Vegas media as the new head coach for the Vegas Golden Knights.

You can watch that full press conference here:

John Tortorella speaks as new head coach for Vegas Golden Knights

He takes the helm with only eight games left in the regular season and the postseason ahead.

This came after the announcement on Sunday that Butch Cassidy was out as head coach.

General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said, in part, "a change was necessary for us to return to the level of play that is expected for our club."

McCrimmon spoke to members of the media Monday morning to address the change:

FULL PRESSER: Golden Knights GM speaks on coaching shakeup

The coaching change came after the Golden Knights lost to the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

It was the third straight loss for Vegas and ended up being the final game with the team for Bruce Cassidy.

He'd been with the Golden Knights since 2022 and led the team to the Stanley Cup Championship in 2023.

Now, another Stanley Cup winner is taking his place.

He last coached the Philadelphia Flyers but was let go a year ago in his third season with the team.

McCrimmons says Tortorella is one of the most respected coaches in the league and hopes his guidance will be a great asset, saying he expects Tortorella to give the team a spark.

McCrimmon also told the press that Tortorella would be with the Golden Knights through the end of this season and playoff run, and then they would re-evaluate where he stands going into next season.

Tortorella will soon have a chance to show his leadership style as the Golden Knights prepare to face the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.