Knights in the morning: Reilly Smith talks about returning to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a year and a half out east, forward Reilly Smith is back in Las Vegas for his seventh full season with the Golden Knights, a move that, when we asked him about it, he admitted he didn't expect to happen.
Watch Knights in the Morning here:
"I always had a soft spot in my heart for Vegas. It’s pretty rare you get traded back to the team you were at previous.
"Sometimes the stars align and you’re able to come back and you’re able to see a lot of familiar faces, not just on the team but the staff.
"There’s so many people in this organization that have become family friends to myself, my parents, and it’s just a very easy transition to come back to.”
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 1 p.m.
-
Eichel's 2 late goals help Vegas Golden Knights beat Carolina Hurricanes 6-3Jack Eichel scored twice in the final 4:59 to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 on Tuesday night. Up next, the Golden Knights host Colorado on Friday.
Kucherov scores in OT to give Lightning 2-1 win over Golden KnightsNikita Kucherov scored 33 seconds into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Sunday.
Knights in the Morning: Ivan Barbashev talks jersey numberWhile Ivan Barbashev's favorite jersey number is 22, the forward tells Alex Eschelman #49 works well too.
Former Golden Knights president, Kerry Bubolz, resigns after 9 years with teamKerry Bubolz, former Vegas Golden Knights president, has resigned from the organization after serving since 2016, team confirms.