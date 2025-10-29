Knights in the morning: Reilly Smith talks about returning to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a year and a half out east, forward Reilly Smith is back in Las Vegas for his seventh full season with the Golden Knights, a move that, when we asked him about it, he admitted he didn't expect to happen.

Knights in the Morning: Reilly Smith talks return to Vegas

"I always had a soft spot in my heart for Vegas. It’s pretty rare you get traded back to the team you were at previous.

"Sometimes the stars align and you’re able to come back and you’re able to see a lot of familiar faces, not just on the team but the staff.

"There’s so many people in this organization that have become family friends to myself, my parents, and it’s just a very easy transition to come back to.”

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 1 p.m.