Knights in the Morning: Brandon Saad says hockey is a family affair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City National Arena isn't just a place where the Vegas Golden Knights practice.
On this week's edition of Nights in the Morning, sports reporter Alex Eschelman sits down with one Guy in Gold who tells us it's home to more than just the players.
“Your kiddos also practice here in their junior hockey league. What is it like to share the same ice with them?" Alex asked winger Brandon Saad.
“It’s pretty special," Saad said. "We have family skates here; I get to skate with them, but even my son is on the Petro boys team and Hertl’s team. It’s amazing being at the same rink and seeing the kids play together and kind of coming full circle.”
“Who’s the most competitive hockey dad and who’s the most laid back?”
“Alex is coaching the team, so maybe I’ll give him the most competitive since he’s doing that, but I think everyone is pretty relaxed and laid back, they’re still pretty young so it’s just fun to watch," Saad said.
The Vegas Golden Knights travel to Boston to face the Bruins on Thursday at 4 p.m.
-
Konecny scores twice as Flyers end 6-game skid with 2-1 victory at VegasThe Flyers improved to 6-8-2 since opening the season 17-9-6. They had lost six of their previous seven meetings with the Golden Knights.
Vegas Golden Knights general manager discusses trade with Calgary FlamesBefore the game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon will discuss the recent acquisition of defenseman Rasmus Andersson from the Flames.
Knights get Andersson from Flames, send Whitecloud with 2 picks to FlamesThe Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights added an offensive element to their blue line by acquiring defenseman Rasmus Andersson in a trade with the Calgary Flames.
Golden Knights rout Predators 7-2 for their 7th straight victoryAlexander Holtz and Shea Theodore scored in a 1:05 span late in the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights had two more two-goal sprees to rout the Nashville Predators 7-1.