LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City National Arena isn't just a place where the Vegas Golden Knights practice.

On this week's edition of Nights in the Morning, sports reporter Alex Eschelman sits down with one Guy in Gold who tells us it's home to more than just the players.

Knights in the Morning: Brandon Saad says hockey is a family affair

“Your kiddos also practice here in their junior hockey league. What is it like to share the same ice with them?" Alex asked winger Brandon Saad.

“It’s pretty special," Saad said. "We have family skates here; I get to skate with them, but even my son is on the Petro boys team and Hertl’s team. It’s amazing being at the same rink and seeing the kids play together and kind of coming full circle.”

“Who’s the most competitive hockey dad and who’s the most laid back?”

“Alex is coaching the team, so maybe I’ll give him the most competitive since he’s doing that, but I think everyone is pretty relaxed and laid back, they’re still pretty young so it’s just fun to watch," Saad said.

The Vegas Golden Knights travel to Boston to face the Bruins on Thursday at 4 p.m.