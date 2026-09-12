LAS VEGAS — Before the veterans reclaim the rink at City National Arena, the Vegas Golden Knights’ prospects are getting an opportunity to show how close they are to taking the next step.

Vegas opened rookie camp Friday with one practice before traveling to San Jose for games against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday and Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

WATCH | Golden Knights prospects open rookie camp ahead of San Jose showcase

Golden Knights prospects open rookie camp ahead of San Jose showcase

The camp roster features 23 players, ranging from recent draft picks to experienced prospects preparing to compete for NHL opportunities.

Henderson Silver Knights head coach Joel Ward is leading the group through the weekend. With limited preparation time, Ward said the organization is prioritizing effort and execution over a complete understanding of its system.

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“The messaging for them is to get out there and try to execute and just kind of see their compete level,” Ward said.

Trevor Connelly enters camp with his sights set on earning an NHL roster spot. The Golden Knights’ 2024 first-round pick remained in Las Vegas for much of the summer, focusing on his strength and stability after dealing with injuries.

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“I feel like this was a really big summer for me,” Connelly said. “I feel the strongest I’ve ever been, most stable I’ve ever been, and I think my game’s in the best shape it’s ever been in.”

Connelly recorded 49 points in 46 games for Henderson last season. He said he wants to display a more complete 200-foot game while making the most of his opportunity at main training camp.

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Other prospects are beginning much different chapters.

Noel Pakarinen, Vegas’ seventh-round selection in the 2026 NHL draft, is preparing for his first season in North America with the Western Hockey League’s Penticton Vees. The 17-year-old forward earned rookie-of-the-year honors in Finland’s U20 league last season.

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“I’m really looking forward to the games,” Pakarinen said. “I’m just excited to put the Vegas jersey on.”

Ben Hemmerling, meanwhile, is attending his fifth rookie camp. After injuries limited him to 17 games during his first professional season, the 2022 sixth-round pick broke out with 50 points in 68 games for Henderson last year.

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That experience has also changed his role within the group.

“I’m the old guy now, so it’s a little different in that way,” Hemmerling said. “I just take more of a leadership role, bringing young guys along. I remember when it was my first year coming, so it was a little intimidating.”

The Golden Knights face Utah at 3 p.m. Saturday and Colorado at 1 p.m. Sunday before returning to Las Vegas for training camp.