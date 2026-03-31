Golden Knights open Tortorella era with 4-2 win over Canucks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adin Hill made 22 stops and the Vegas Golden Knights opened the John Tortorella era with a 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

One day after the Golden Knights fired coach Bruce Cassidy, who led the team to a Stanley Cup title in 2023, they treated Tortorella to a comeback victory.

Rasmus Andersson, Shea Theodore, Reilly Smith and Cole Smith scored for Vegas.

Evander Kane and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks, while Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

Tortorella, who coached Tampa Bay to the 2004 Stanley Cup title, met with the players earlier in the day, as general manager Kelly McCrimmon is hoping the 67-year-old veteran coach can reignite a locker room just three years removed from a championship season.

The team found its spark in the second period, when Andersson tied the game midway through to overcome its first one-goal deficit, and then again when Theodore made it 2-all five minutes after Boeser’s goal.

Reilly Smith scored the game-winner near the end of the second, and Cole Smith’s empty-netter provided the final margin.

The Golden Knights brought a three-game skid into Monday and opened their final eight-game stretch with a much-needed win. Vegas, which had lost six of its past seven games, is in third place in the Pacific Division just one point behind the Edmonton Oilers.

The Golden Knights remain in playoff position despite the recent play that saw them enter having lost 12 of their past 17 since the Olympic break.

Tortorella has been signed for the remainder of this season and the playoffs.

Up next

Canucks: Visit the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

Golden Knights: Host the Calgary Flames on Thursday.