Golden Knights fall to division rival LA Kings in their final season matchup

Game Updates

3rd Period



FINAL 6-5 Kings

8:27 VGK Goal - Brandon Saad scores to make it 6-4 Kings

- 6-3 Kings 11:32 VGK Goal - Hertl scores his second of the night, 5-3 Kings

2nd Period



1:09 Kings Goal - Warren Foegele scores, 4-2 Kings

- Tomas Hertl makes it a one-goal game, 3-2 Kings 15:00 VGK Goal - Nicolas Roy scores, 3-1 Kings

1st Period



0:00 - 2-0 Kings

00:31 Kings Goal - Brandt Clarke makes it 2-0 Kings to end the first period

Before the Game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights' conclusion to a five game homestand ends on Sunday night as they're pit against the Los Angeles Kings.

Coming off their 4-0 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, the Golden Knights are hoping to land another win at T-Mobile and put their record at 25-6-3 on home ice.

Vegas holds a 1-0-2 record against LA, beating them during their first matchup of the season but falling short in the last two games. A win Sunday night would put VGK's all-time record against the Kings at 19-14-3.

Since coming back from the 4Nations break, the Golden Knights have "bought in" to their success, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy. He said in order to finish this homestand strong, the team needs to stay true to their core identity.

Sunday night is a final match between the two division rivals for the season. A Vegas win would tie up the two teams. As it stands now, Vegas leads the Pacific Division with the most points (82 points). Los Angeles comes in third at 73 points, right behind Edmonton.

Friday night's game against Pittsburgh marked the return of Original Misfit Reilly Smith, playing in his 400th game as a Golden Knight. Sunday's game will be his 900th career game. Adin Hill is one game away from 100 games as a Golden Knight.

Jack Eichel leads the team with the most points at 75 (20 goals, 55 assists) followed by Mark Stone with 54 (17 goals, 37 assists) and Tomas Hertl with 49 (24 goals, 25 assists).

Coverage of Sunday's game starts at 4:30 p.m. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. You can watch the game on Vegas 34.



Where to Watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.