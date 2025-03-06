Reilly Smith is headed back to the Vegas Golden Knights, per multiple reports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights could soon re-gain an Orignal Misfit.

The Golden Knights arranged a trade to bring Reilly Smith back to the team, multiple hockey insiders reported Thursday morning.

Trade details, per sources:



To #VegasBorn:

Reilly Smith



To #NYR:

Brendan Brisson

2025 SJS 3rd Round Pick — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 6, 2025

Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in June 2023, shortly after the Golden Knights took home their franchise-first Stanley Cup. After a season in Pittsburgh, Smith was picked up by the New York Rangers.

The Golden Knights are expected to acquire Smith from the Rangers in exchange for Brendan Brisson and a 2025 third-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

Original misfit, Stanley Cup champ Reilly Smith is headed back to Vegas 🚨



Golden Knights are reportedly trading 2020 1st-rd pick Brendan Brisson and a 2025 3rd-rd pick to the Rangers for the 33 y/o winger.



3rd in goals in VGK history, Smith returns after 1½ seasons away.… pic.twitter.com/vgTNSXCGEJ — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) March 6, 2025

While in Vegas, Smith was known for his charitable work, including his participation in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game.

In a previous interview with Channel 13, Smith said he hoped to finish his NHL career as a Golden Knight.

"It just is really a treat to be able to play for this team and live in this town," he said. "I love being able to give back to the community and the people in need."