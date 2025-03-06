Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Reilly Smith is headed back to the Vegas Golden Knights, per multiple reports

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Golden Knights start season strong
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ethan Miller
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 15: Reilly Smith #19 of the Vegas Golden Knights smiles before the team's game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights won 3-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
PHOTOS: Las Vegas Golden Knights start season strong
Vegas Golden Knights - Reilly Smith
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights could soon re-gain an Orignal Misfit.

The Golden Knights arranged a trade to bring Reilly Smith back to the team, multiple hockey insiders reported Thursday morning.

Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in June 2023, shortly after the Golden Knights took home their franchise-first Stanley Cup. After a season in Pittsburgh, Smith was picked up by the New York Rangers.

The Golden Knights are expected to acquire Smith from the Rangers in exchange for Brendan Brisson and a 2025 third-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

While in Vegas, Smith was known for his charitable work, including his participation in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game.

In a previous interview with Channel 13, Smith said he hoped to finish his NHL career as a Golden Knight.

"It just is really a treat to be able to play for this team and live in this town," he said. "I love being able to give back to the community and the people in need."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights full 2024-25 season schedule released