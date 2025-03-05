Former 1st-round pick Brendan Brisson talks personal goals one year after making VGK debut

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brendan Brisson is one of the talented up-and-comers in the Vegas Golden Knights organization.

The 29th overall pick in the 2020 draft, the 23-year-old forward has been working on his craft as a Henderson Silver Knight to be ready for when his number is called.

In January 2024, Brisson made his NHL debut and ended up scoring two goals through the season. His most notable moment to date in Vegas came on a game-winning goal against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 20, 2024.

In the 2024-25 season, Brisson has played up with the Golden Knights in October and in March. He has yet to record a goal or an assist.

The Manhattan Beach, Calif. native sat down with Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters before the season to discuss his personal goals.

"Be here for 82 games, be here for the full season," Brisson said about his ambitions this season. "I got my foot in the door last year with 15 games and hopefully just having a role on the team... producing and winning games."