'It feels like coming home': Reilly Smith back on the ice for Golden Knights vs. Penguins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Reilly Smith is home.

The re-acquired winger spoke after morning skate on Friday, expressing how happy he was to be "back home" with the Vegas Golden Knights after being traded in 2023.

"Ever since being traded, every time I landed on the tarmac here, there was a sense of nostalgia," Smith said. "We kept the house here and really happy that we did. It's really nice. When you get traded, there's always so much new change — not just the stuff on the ice, but everything around it. So to be able to come back here and have so much familiarity, it definitely feels like coming home a little bit."

Check out the full interview with Reilly Smith on his first day back as a Golden Knight:

[FULL INTERVIEW] Reilly Smith on his return as a Vegas Golden Knight

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Smith is expected in the lineup Friday against the Penguins and isn't worried about him taking long to get used to being a Knight again.

With Smith's return to Vegas, Friday night's game will be his 400th with the franchise.

Center Jack Eichel will also hit a career milestone against the Penguins, marking the 600th game of his NHL career.

The Knights will also celebrate Women's History Month on Friday, featuring a new logo and an all-women broadcast team on Vegas 34.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

