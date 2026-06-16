Golden Knights confirm Tortorella will not stay on as part of coaching staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Vegas Golden Knights wrap up their incredible 2025-2026 season, at least one question about the future of the team has already been answered.

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Tuesday morning that John Tortorella will not return to the team’s coaching staff.

#BREAKING: John Tortorella will not return as head coach of the Golden Knights next season.



Hired with eight games left in the regular season, Tortorella led Vegas to the Pacific Division title and within two wins of a Stanley Cup. #ForgedInGold — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) June 16, 2026

“We thank Torts for the guidance he provided our team since joining the organization in March,” McCrimmon said. “When the decision was made to bring Torts to Vegas, we needed an immediate impact to help us at a pivotal point in the season. Torts’ experience and leadership proved to be the boost that we were looking for, helping guide us to the Stanley Cup Final. We are grateful for Torts’ passion, sincerity, and commitment to our organization, and we wish him and his family the best.”

This news comes less than an hour before the team's end-of-season media availability, and we will carry that live beginning at 9:30 a.m.