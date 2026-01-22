LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While the Vegas Golden Knights confirmed hockey in the desert is a success, the Las Vegas Thunder sparked the idea.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman shares what the valley will do to honor the roots of hockey in Las Vegas:

Before the Golden Knights, the Las Vegas Thunder brought hockey fever to Vegas

General manager Bob Strumm was the brains behind one of the most electrifying rosters in the International Hockey League.

"When I got interviewed for the job of general manager, they asked me can we lead the league in goals and penalty minutes," Strumm said. "I said yeah, I can do that."

Strumm will be recognized during Saturday's ceremony at the Henderson Silver Knights game celebrating the beloved franchise.

"I'm honored to be remembered," Strumm said.

In six years, the Thunder made the playoffs five times and won the Pacific Division twice, but the club wasn't the only proof that Vegas is a hockey town.

"The thing that sold me on Vegas as a future NHL market was the number of NHL jerseys that showed up at our games," Strumm said.

Along with NHL jerseys, locals rocked Thunder jerseys at the Thomas & Mack Center to cheer on the team, hang out with Boom Boom the mascot, and help lay the foundation for the National Hockey League in the valley.

"Vegas is the Entertainment Capital of the World," Strumm said. "People are going to come and watch."

Now, locals watch the Henderson Silver Knights and goalie Carl Lindbom, who's representing the club at this year's AHL All-Star Classic.

"I just try and make sure I do what's best for the team, make sure everyone is feeling good, and try to make sure we all understand that we have to do this together," Lindbom said.

The Silver Knights host Tucson for "Thunder Knight" on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum at 6 p.m.