Giants minor leaguer who attempted suicide last year retires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Drew Robinson, the San Francisco Giants minor leaguer who survived a suicide attempt last year that took his right eye, has announced he is retiring and will join the club's front office as a mental health advocate.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Friday the organization was still finalizing details of Robinson's position.

Robinson posted on Twitter that he would play his final games for Triple-A Sacramento this weekend and provided a lengthy farewell note.

He said he hopes to use his experiences to help others address their emotional well-being.