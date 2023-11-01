G League Ignite announce roster, hosting Fan Fest at The Dollar Loan Center

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The NBA G League Ignite are back and ready to start another season in the valley.

On Monday, the team announced their roster for the 2023-2024 season, which also features eight top prospects for the 2024 NBA Draft. You can see the full roster below:



Ron Holland

Dink Pate

London Johnson

Admon Gilder

Babacar Sane

David Stockton

Jeremy Pargo

Efe Abogidi

Tyler Smith

Eric Mika

Matas Buzelis

Isaiah Todd

John Jenkins

Izan Almansa

Thierry Darlan

Head coach Jason Hart is back this year but the bench will look a little bit different. Rod Baker and CJ Williams are back. However, Hakeem Warrick will not be with the team. Instead, Amir Johnson is joining the organization as an assistant coach. He spent 14 seasons in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers. He also played in the G League, including two season as a veteran player with the Ignite.

Ignite officials are also giving fans a look at this year's team by hosting Fan Fest on Thursday, Nov. 2 at The Dollar Loan Center.

Fans will be able to watch open practice, get to know the players by watching interviews with the team and coaches, meet the Shock Squad dance team, win prizes, and take photos mid-court.

The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.