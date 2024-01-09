Watch Now
Free Wayne Gretzky jerseys to be given away to first 4,000 fans at Friday's Desert Dogs game

Las Vegas Desert Dogs - Wayne Gretzky
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 19:28:34-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early fans at Friday's Las Vegas Desert Dogs game will receive a gift.

Officials with the team say the first 4,000 fans will receive a Wayne Gretzky 99 jersey. Friday, the Dogs face the San Diego Seals for its themed "White Hot Rivalry Night."

Fans are encouraged to wear white and cheer on the National Lacrosse League team for this match-up. The game will be held at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available here.

The Dogs is the NLL's 15th expansion team. The league reported that the team is owned by Gretzky, Dustin Johnson, Steve Nash and Joe Tsai.

