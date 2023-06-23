Formula 1 opens applications for race marshal program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 officials are looking for race marshals for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Friday, officials announced the application process for experience race marshals and marshal support services has opened. Marshals must be authorized to work in the United States and have documented pro-racing marshal experience.

Over 600 marshals are needed for positions including:



Flagging & Communication Marshals : responsible for the various flags: yellow, green, red, blue, as well as safety car boards and radio communications.

: responsible for the various flags: yellow, green, red, blue, as well as safety car boards and radio communications. Intervention Marshals : assistance with on-track incidents and manual labor operations. Must be able to carry a 20lb fire bottle, run long distances, and feel comfortable on a hot track.

: assistance with on-track incidents and manual labor operations. Must be able to carry a 20lb fire bottle, run long distances, and feel comfortable on a hot track. Pit lane and grid marshals : assistance with the pit lane and grid safety and discipline.

: assistance with the pit lane and grid safety and discipline. Marshal support: assistance with the hospitality, registration, equipment management, and transport for other marshals.

"Throughout the planning process for the first-ever Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, the safety of drivers and spectators is our top priority," said Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "We're looking forward to enlisting the support of seasoned marshals to ensure the newest race on the Formula 1 calendar becomes a marquee event for years to come."

Race officials said experts from US Race Management and Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. will oversee the selection process. Selected marshals must be available to work from Nov. 15-18 and will be contract workers.

You can find more information on marshal requirements and how to apply here.

Formula 1 officials add that more opportunities to get involved in race weekend will be announced in the coming weeks.