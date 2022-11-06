Formula 1 launch party recap: Countdown to the 2023 race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Strip was taken over by Formula 1 for a launch party!

Formula 1 hosted a day full of events and activities for guests on the strip. This is to celebrate the countdown to the November 2023 race.

The festivities included a ‘Painting of the Start Line’ ceremony, public fan festival, private VIP celebration and a live car run on the Las Vegas Strip with F1 drivers Sergio “Checo” Pérez, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Executives including the Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei and Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm were joined by Governor Steve Sisolak, Chairman, Clark County Commission, Jim Gibson, local elected officials, local elected officials, partners and more to each paint a portion of the starting grid and toast to the year ahead.

The party started at 11 a.m. near Caesars Palace

Guests also stopped along Las Vegas Boulevard to catch a glimpse of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Sergio Pérez, as they sped down the strip – giving spectators a preview into the upcoming event.

The Formula 1 Heineken® Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held on November 16-18, 2023. To receive further information about next year’s event visit f1lasvegasgp.com.