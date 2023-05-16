Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen getting own grandstand at Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen is hosting his own grandstand for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen's team said ticket holders will also be able to access the Red Bull Fan Zone, which will have racing simulators, virtual reality experiences, and pit stop challenges. Fans who buy those tickets will also be eligible to win signed items and a chance to tour the Las Vegas Paddock, which is currently under construction.

Ticket prices start at 3,270 Euros, which is about $3,550.

ᴊᴏɪɴ ᴜs ɪɴ ʟᴀs ᴠᴇɢᴀs 🎲🎰



We are very happy to share that we’re bringing the Orange Army to Las Vegas with an exclusive Max Verstappen Grandstand at the #LasVegasGP 🙌



Tickets are part of an unique package including exclusive prizes



More info: https://t.co/KvE58DZhZq pic.twitter.com/Tg0Mk4oQSa — Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM) May 12, 2023

This comes as Red Bull was announced as the presenting partner for the race. The company said in addition to the Red Bull Fan Zone, they will also host the Red Bull Energy Station. The 20,000-square-foot hospitality center is located in the South Koval Zone with views of Turn Three. Red Bull said it will also allow fans to get up close and personal to the action as well as exclusive driver appearances and live musical performances.

The Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to run from November 16 to November 18.