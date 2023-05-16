Watch Now
Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen getting own grandstand at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Posted at 3:10 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 18:10:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen is hosting his own grandstand for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen's team said ticket holders will also be able to access the Red Bull Fan Zone, which will have racing simulators, virtual reality experiences, and pit stop challenges. Fans who buy those tickets will also be eligible to win signed items and a chance to tour the Las Vegas Paddock, which is currently under construction.

Ticket prices start at 3,270 Euros, which is about $3,550.

This comes as Red Bull was announced as the presenting partner for the race. The company said in addition to the Red Bull Fan Zone, they will also host the Red Bull Energy Station. The 20,000-square-foot hospitality center is located in the South Koval Zone with views of Turn Three. Red Bull said it will also allow fans to get up close and personal to the action as well as exclusive driver appearances and live musical performances.

The Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to run from November 16 to November 18.

