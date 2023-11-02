Former UNLV basketball coach Lon Kruger reflects on Bob Knight's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the most recognized and legendary college basketball coaches has passed away.

On Wednesday, Bob Knight's family announced that the Hall of Fame coach died at the age of 83. They said he passed away at his Bloomington, Indiana home with family by his side.

"We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honor," his family said in a statement. "We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever, as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."

Knight led the Indiana Hoosiers from 1971 to 2000 and, eventually, to three national championships and 11 Big Ten Conference titles. His 1976 team is the most recent men's Division I squad to finish their season without being beaten. "The General" also coached the Army team and at Texas Tech University.

He was also inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991, the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, and the Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.

One of the most successful & influential figures in the history of college basketball. pic.twitter.com/6XMvJvcuaB — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 1, 2023

Basketball coaches are weighing in on Knight's passing as well as his legacy. That includes former coach Lon Kruger, who led several teams throughout his career including UNLV and Illinois. He said Knight always had teams that brought their best and challenged his players.

"Anytime you prepared for Coach Knight teams, you appreciated having to do things well," Kruger told Channel 13. "I always enjoyed our teams playing against Coach Knight because you had to work on things for his teams that you didn't in any other situation. He challenged you in every aspect of the game."

Kruger said by playing against that level of competition, it also made his teams better.

"We were in the same league when we were at Illinois and he was at Indiana. We played each other often and attended all the conference coaches meetings with him" Kruger said. "It was healthy for our teams because we had to prepare for pretty much everything as it related to being in a good position defensively, being patient, not giving up easy buckets because his teams would always take advantage of any opportunities that you gave him."

He said it was also hard facing Indiana at home.

"He was so fiery and so competitive, especially at Assembly Hall," Kruger said. "Those crowds really got into it. He got them fired up. It was a tough environment. Again, I think that's what you always enjoy and look forward to as a player or a coach, playing in a situation where the game is so important to that respective fan base."

Kruger said Knight has left a lasting impact and will be missed.

"It's sad news anytime you hear of the passing of something that's had the impact on the game and so many lives as Coach Knight had. Not many coaches have had a more lasting impact on the game of basketball, certainly college basketball, as Coach Knight did. His teams were fundamentally so sound and so disciplined and executed in every way possible," Kruger said. "He set a high bar. He's a guy who had terrific success for many, many decades and players certainly appreciate all the lessons learned from him."

One of the players that Knight touched over the years is former Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski. Knight coached him at Army in the late 1960s.

"We lost one of the greatest coaches in the history of basketball today. Clearly, he was one of a kind," Krzyzewski said in a statement. "Coach Knight recruited me, mentored me, and had a profound impact on my career and in my life. This is a tremendous loss for our sport and our family is deeply saddened by his passing."

Krzyzewski eventually passed his mentor and is now the NCAA Division I leader with 1,202 wins. He retired in 2012.