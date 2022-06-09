Former NBA guard C.J. Watson inspiring Las Vegas youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — C.J. Watson has always had a heart for giving back.

"I was born here in an under served community," Watson said. "So it's always been in my heart to give back and a lot of it comes from my parents."

From suiting up for the Golden State Warriors, the Chicago Bulls, and the Indiana Pacers, the 10-year NBA veteran says representing Las Vegas on an NBA court meant more than meets the eye.

Watson said, "It meant a lot because like I said, there's a lot of kids younger than me that looked up to me and wanted to also be in the NBA being from Vegas."

Now back in his hometown, Watson's purpose is to focus on the next generation of young hoopers.

Next month, he will host his 19th annual basketball camp called, "Hoops for Hopes."

"We just wanna give kids the chance to go out there and play basketball and have fun. Girls and boys," Watson said. "Like I said, just get them off the streets and make sure they're having fun."

When asked about the possibility of a future NBA team here in Las Vegas and what that could do for the city, Watson says it would inspire generations to come.

"It would be great. It would mean a ton of athletes, elementary kids, middle school kids could have someone to look up too," he said. "I know the city will embrace it just like they've embraced the Knights, the Aces, and every college team here."

Watson's "Hoops for Hope" basketball camp will start July 14th-16th The 3-day event will be held at the Doolittle Community Center.