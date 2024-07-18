Former mayor Oscar Goodman talks future of MLB baseball in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas will be the home to an MLB team starting in 2028 when the Oakland Athletics begin to play in a newly-built stadium where the Tropicana sits on the south end of the Strip.

The A's are set to become Las Vegas' third major pro team after the NHL's Golden Knights and NFL's Raiders.

The valley's explosion of pro sports may not have been possible without the decades of help from former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman, who held the position from 1999-2011.

On Wednesday night, Goodman held a dinner series at his downtown Las Vegas restaurant Oscar's Steakhouse inside the Plaza Casino Hotel. In the event named "The Mafia, Tommy Lasorta, and the MLB," the former Mayor spoke about all things baseball in Las Vegas.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters caught up with the local icon before he spoke about the path leading up to the A's arrival in Vegas. He'd add that he believes an NBA team coming to Vegas "is moments away."

See Nick's interview with Oscar Goodman below.