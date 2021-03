LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the first weekend of March Madness and former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman placed his bets!

He had a showgirl by his side and he grabbed a martini before placing his bets at the Westgate Superbook.

March Madness activities in Las Vegas | 2021

Goodman bet on two games that happened last night.

Drake versus Wichita State and UCLA versus Michigan State.

Goodman's prediction was right: Drake and UCLA both won last night.