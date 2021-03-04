March Madness activities in Las Vegas | 2021

It's that time of year to celebrate and cheer on your favorite college basketball teams. Here are some of the best places for you to let loose during March Madness in Las Vegas.

Bally's Race & Sports Book

Watch and wager on all the games at Bally’s Race & Sports Book, located on the lower level of the hotel and casino. Packages for two to four guests include a drink ticket and prime viewing on multiple big-screen projections and high-definition televisions for non-stop hoops action.

Blondies Sports Bar & Grill

With more than 60 big-screen TVs, delicious food and unbeatable happy hour specials, it’s no question Blondies Sports Bar & Grill is the perfect spot for sports fanatics to reunite and revel in college basketball’s biggest tournament of the season. Those interested in cheering on their favorite teams at Blondies’ exclusive watch parties can reserve a spot online here.

Brackets at The Stadium

In response to an increase in travel demand for the March college basketball tournaments, The Venetian Resort has announced the opening of a new “pop-up” sports bar experience for bets, bites and beer. The venue, which will open at 8 a.m. on March 19, will be available through March 22. It will offer a “pay-one-price” option, giving sports fans unlimited food and beverage options for up to a seven-hour block during the tournaments. Full-service sports wagering will be available within the venue, provided by William Hill, operator of The Venetian Race and Sports Book.

The venue, which is located one level beneath the front desk of The Palazzo tower, will be open each day from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Guests will pay upon arrival, and will be issued a wristband. Reservations are recommended and can be made starting March 16 at 9 a.m. by calling 702-607-2665.​ Walk ups will be accommodated based on availability.​ All guests must be age 21 or older.

BRERA Osteria

Guests can enjoy a special March Mayhem menu at the newest Italian restaurant in St. Mark’s Square, BRERA Osteria at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort. From March 19 through March 21 BRERA Osteria will offer menu items including Calamari ($20), Bruschetta ($16), Meatballs ($20), Crab cakes ($26), Margherita pizza ($22), Vince pizza ($24), Diavolina pizza ($24), and more for March Mayhem.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Basketball, beer and blazing wings – it doesn’t get much better than that! Buffalo Wild Wings is the ultimate destination for college hoop fans looking to indulge in finger-licking food and premier game-time views. With giant HD TVs on every wall, Buffalo Wild Wings is guaranteed to provide the best views of everyone’s favorite team.

Cabo Wabo Cantina

Visitors and locals alike can cheer on their favorite college teams during Cabo Wabo Cantina’s unbeatable viewing party, packed with slam dunk specials and a massive 200-inch projector screen, making every seat the best seat in the house. Fans can indulge in a variety of specials including seafood madness nachos topped with fresh lobster, crab and shrimp, pinto beans, pickled jalapenos, cheese and cilantro drizzled with gooey chipotle queso sauce, priced at $28.95. Looking to feed the whole crew? Guests can try a little bit of everything with Cabo Wabo Cantina’s appetizer sampler, showcasing fan favorites including taquitos, mini chimichangas, wings, cheese quesadillas, nacho skillet and guacamole and salsa arbol, priced at $28.95. Beer buckets will also be available for $23.

Electra Cocktail Club

March Mayhem located in the heart of The Palazzo casino. The Dorsey will also be showing games with no sound but won’t be opening early like Electra. Stadium-style seating with unobstructed views of the 40-foot digital screen, featuring 70 million pixels and one billion colors and showing up to 5 games at once.

Flamingo Las Vegas Race & Sports Book

offers guests a place to bet on their favorite teams and follow all the Las Vegas sports betting action on numerous large-screen TVs and projection screens situated throughout the venue. The sportsbook’s package includes two dedicated seats and two complimentary drink tickets per guest.

Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar

Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island Las Vegas will host a watch party during the 2021 kick-off weekend of March’s annual college basketball tournament. On March 19 through 21, visitors can catch all the madness at TI’s premier sportsbetting and viewing center that features a sprawling video wall that will televise multiple games. Numerous dining and drink options will be available at the venue, which offers 24/7 sportsbetting. Doors open at 8 a.m. Golden Circle will host limited seating and reservations are required. During the tournament weekend, Golden Circle will offer All-You-Can-Drink open bar packages starting at $125 for a half-day (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) or $250 for a full day (9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.)

Dining specials will include breakfast options from 8 a.m. to noon, including Golden Circle’s Breakfast Burrito, Breakfast Sandwich and Chicken Chilaquiles for $15 each.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

With more than 30 HDTVs, as well as two giant screens, fans won’t miss a single possession at Harrah’s Las Vegas’ Race & Sports Book. The sportsbook will offer mobile food ordering and drink specials at their general, railing and recliner seating areas. Guests can also opt for a more private experience with the VIP booth package, including seating for up to four, with two drink tickets per person. Piano Bar is also getting in on the action with festive décor and drink specials.

HyperX Esports Arena

HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas will transform into a basketball haven with all-day March Hoops watch parties on both March 19 and March 20. Fans can catch all the games on the Arena’s LED video wall starting at 9 a.m. both days and enjoy private seating or a variety of table options. Tickets priced at $75 can be purchased in packages of two to six. Each ticket includes five call brand drink tickets valued at $15 each; a la carte food options will be available for an additional fee.

Ike's Love & Sandwiches

March madness is in full swing at this point. Wear any college shirt or gear into Ike’s on March 26 to knock $3 off your order and enjoy the games.

Little Tony’s

Little Tony's at Palace Station will be offering a special dine in and to go special featuring a personal cheese or pepperoni pizza, six wings, and cheese bread available for $16.

Mercato della Pescheria

Get your college basketball at Mercato della Pescheria at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort. Starting Mar. 18, Mercato della Pescheria will show the college basketball games, including the Final Four, in their lounge. Guests can imbibe on a new specialty drink at a discount each week. Admission is free, but there is a minimum consumption of $35 per guest.

Montecristo Cigar Bar

A 208-inch video wall and screens throughout make Montecristo Cigar Bar the prime spot to experience the madness. Dark wood, leather couches, and oversized armchairs set the tone for the perfect “fan cave” experience with drinks, cigars, and basketball – there is no better way to spend this epic weekend. Packages range from $100 for a table for two to four guests to a VIP “fan cave” package at the Old Homestead Clubhouse inside Montecristo for up to six guests, which includes $1,000 credit towards beverages and cigars.

Pampas Las Vegas

Celebrate the biggest college basketball tournament of the season all month long at Pampas Las Vegas with an exclusive $20 bar upgrade special, allowing guests to add an hour of unlimited beer or house wine with any purchase.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill

Partygoers looking to watch the courts heat up during college basketball’s biggest tournament of the season can head to PBR Rock Bar & Grill and take advantage of their full and half-day packages complete with exclusive seating, premium open bar options, and mouthwatering food. Sports fans interested in attending must reserve a spot online here.

Planet Hollywood Resort & CasinoCollege basketball enthusiasts can watch all the madness at an array of Planet Hollywood’s bars including Extra Lounge, Heart Bar and Blue Moon Bar. All three establishments will offer packages for up to four guests that include a $100 beverage credit. Located adjacent to the sportsbook, Ringer offers guests to enjoy games, drinks, energy and action by reserving a package that includes a table and beverages or a VIP package.

Plaza Event Center

The Plaza Hotel & Casino will again host its annual March Mania viewing parties March 19 and March 20 in its Plaza Event Center, a nearly 5,000 sq. ft. event space that has 18 large screen high-definition televisions, two projectors and a state-of-the-art sound system, making it one of the city’s most popular sports event viewing experiences. At the March Mania Viewing Party, guests will receive a code to scan to place a food order from Pop Up Pizza, and food can also be brought into the Plaza Event Center from any other dining outlet on property. A cocktail bar will be open inside the Plaza Event Center. Admission to the Plaza’s March Mania Viewing Party is $25 per day (plus taxes and fees). Capacity and seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements. Doors open at 8 a.m. each day. Tickets can be purchased online.

Rio's Race & Sports Book

Feel all the energy of basketball tournament action at Rio’s Race & Sports Book with a variety of experiences from leather lounge chairs, tables and premium booths available for rent. Each selection includes a beverage credit. Additional packages that include seating adjacent to the sportsbook will be available and include a $10 off beverage credit.

Rock’s Lounge

Viewing of the NCAA tournament will be offered at Rock's Lounge inside the Red Rock Casino from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 19-22 and games are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Viewing will be open to the public with open seating and beverage specials daily. Booths are available for reservations of up to 6 people with current restrictions and there will be no minimums for lower tables and couches. Three blocks of time each day will be available between 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., and 5 p.m. to close, with a $250 beverage minimum. All day reservations will be available for a $600 beverage minimum.

SAHARA Las Vegas

SAHARA Las Vegas is going mad with March Mania, where fans can watch their favorite college basketball teams battle it out on large high-definition televisions, with access to their favorite beers, well drink, specialty cocktails and delicious game-day fare. Basketball enthusiasts can reserve their March Mania experience for first round, second round, final 16 and final 8 viewings from March 19 through March 30 at venues throughout the resort-casino, including the SAHARA Theatre Lounge, CASBAR Lounge, The Tangier and Paradise Lounge. Additionally, enjoy food and drink specials at CASBAR Lounge for the final 4 on April 3 and championship game on April 5. Seating for March Mania viewings at SAHARA Las Vegas is first come, first served. Tickets are for two, four or six guests, depending on the seating selection. Check-in time begins 30 minutes prior to each viewing event.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort offers a prime burger and free beer special daily until 6 p.m. in the restaurant’s lounge, which includes any S&W burger, hand butchered USDA prime, with one complimentary beer of choice.

Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill

Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort will host a College Basketball Watch Party starting Thursday, March 18. Through the weekend, guests can catch the games on multiple big-screen TVs around the restaurant. Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill will offer food and drink specials that all guests could indulge. From $25 select pitches and specialty cocktails to a la carte specials, every game day will be a blast. No admission fee, but there is a $100 food and beverage minimum per guest. To make a reservation, visit Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill.

Tailgate Social at Palace Station

Tailgate Social at Palace Station will be showing all games during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. With more than 30 high definition TVs, an enveloping sound system, a value-friendly menu consisting of elevated bar favorites, signature cocktails, an incredible beer list, and daily Happy Hour featuring $5 food and drinks, Tailgate Social, Las Vegas’ newest sports-obsessed bar, gives guests an unparalleled viewing experience and makes them feel like they scored the best seat in the house at their favorite game.

The Cromwell Hotel

The first and only boutique hotel located on the Las Vegas Strip, The Cromwell welcomes guests to packages that include seating and table options as well as food credit at the Sports Book, Bound Bar and Interlude Lounge.

The Front Yard

Enjoy the biggest college basketball championship for the first time at The Front Yard with their March Mania Viewing Parties. Morning (8 a.m.-3 p.m.), evening (3:30-10:30 p.m.) or all-day (8 a.m.-10:30 p.m.) packages are available and include unlimited bites, unlimited Ellis Island beer, select cocktails, and an Ellis Island t-shirt, plus (and maybe most importantly) a great view of the game on The Front Yard’s 18ft TV.

The LINQ Hotel

Celebrating all the hoops action is a slam dunk at The Book at The LINQ Hotel + Experience. The Book is home to an amazing array of first-of-its-kind fan caves, complete with their own TV and audio, where guests can watch up to six different games at once while enjoying anything from beer to bottle service. Food service from Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar is also available to be delivered directly to each fan cave or bar seat. Splash J’s and catch rays at Influence, The Pool at The LINQ. Guests are welcome to enjoy draft beer and specialty cocktails while watching the games like a VIP in a private cabana. Guests can also choose to sit at the open-air bar or take a dip in the heated pool. Don’t miss a minute of the tournament action at 3535, where up to four guests can reserve a spot with their own TV and two drink tickets per person.

The PORTAL

Make The PORTAL home court for the entire day at Las Vegas’ ultimate sports viewing experience at AREA15. Watch the games in a 360-degree projection-mapped room, surrounded by broadcast footage the first round of the March tournament games while enjoying bottomless beers and a game-day menu from The Beast by Todd English. Must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Tickets are $175 per person and includes bottomless draft beer and $50 food credit toward The Beast and all-day access to socially-distanced, lounge-style seating. Tickets must be purchased as a minimum of two (2) to a maximum of six (6). Ticket orders include a 20 percent service charge. Tickets are available in lounge-style seating for groups of two to six people.

The Race & Sports Book

The Race & Sports Book at Caesars Palace is consistently recognized among the best places in Las Vegas for sports fans to visit. In an environment where energy runs high and winning runs rampant, college basketball fans will feel like they are right on the court. During the tournament, the Race & Sports Book will offer specials on bleacher, main zone and VIP packages. The VIP package includes exclusive seating, a beverage wristband, expedited access to the betting line and access to mobile food ordering. The main zone package includes main zone seating and four drink tickets and bleacher packages include bleacher seating and three drink tickets.

Trustworthy Brewing Co.

Catch all the March Madness action at Trustworthy. Brewing Co. at Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort. Guests can indulge in the special breakfast menu available on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, Mar. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Trustworthy Brewing Co. will also offer drink specials all day including a Bottomless Stein of Las Vegas Brewed Draft Beers ($29), 24 oz Draft Beer ($9),16 oz Draft Beer & Shot of Jim Beam ($12), Jim Beam Cocktails ($9).

Virgils Real BBQ

Virgil’s Real BBQ at the LINQ Promenade will be hosting March Mayhem viewing parties March 18-20. The $125 per person ticket includes guaranteed seating and $125 in food and beverage credit.

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.