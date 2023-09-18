Former Las Vegas Lights player heading to FC Barcelona

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Soccer player Mamadou Fall is taking his talents overseas after being loaned out to FC Barcelona by the Los Angeles Football Club.

In 2021, the Senegalese player signed a two-year contract with the LA club who then loaned Fall out to the Las Vegas Lights. He played eight games with the Lights and was eventually called back up to LAFC, where he has spent the last couple of years.

Officials with the Lights and LAFC said they're excited for Fall to continue developing and growing his game, even if it means heading to Spain.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for Lights FC to see the path we are providing players to not just excel but to take their careers to higher and higher levels," Lights FC owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook said. "We wish Mamadou continued success in Europe as his career takes off to new heights."

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Mamadou to continue in his development at one of the top clubs in the world," LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington said. "All at LAFC are aware of Fall's incredible potential and this next step is a testament to his development here at LAFC. We wish him all the best in his continued progress at Barcelona."

Fall will be on loan through June 2024.

The Lights' next game will be on the road as they face San Diego Loyal SC on Sept. 24.