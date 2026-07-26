Former Las Vegas Aviator Ryan Lasko receives organization-wide support after devastating spinal injury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ryan Lasko's time with the Las Vegas Aviators lasted just 13 games, but his impact on the clubhouse is still being felt.

This week, players and staff across the Athletics organization — from the major league club to every minor league affiliate — wore "22 Strong" shirts in support of the 24-year-old outfield prospect as he continues recovering from a serious spinal injury.

Lasko suffered a fractured neck on June 30 after colliding with teammate Devin Taylor while both were diving for a fly ball during a Double-A Midland RockHounds game in Frisco, Texas. He underwent emergency spinal surgery and was left without feeling in the lower half of his body. He is now recovering in his home state of New Jersey.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha speaks with Aviators manager, Fran Riordan, about Lasko's injury

Former Aviator Ryan Lasko receives organization-wide support after devastating spinal injury

For Aviators manager Fran Riordan, the news was difficult to comprehend.

"You're shocked," Riordan said. "You don't feel like we're playing a contact sport, but there is a lot of speed, athleticism, power... You just don't ever think that anything like this could happen."

Riordan remembers Lasko as more than just a talented player.

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"Fun, intense, really motivated to be great at everything he does," Riordan said. "Just a really fun guy to be around and a really fun guy to watch play." Although Lasko spent only a brief stint with Las Vegas, Riordan said he made an immediate impact, helping the Aviators capture the 2025 Pacific Coast League championship.

22 Strong 💚



The entire @Athletics organization from Single-A to MLB wore shirts to support Ryan Lasko today.



Lasko suffered a vertebra fracture earlier this month, but is in stable condition and recovering alongside his family. pic.twitter.com/I2aPA4GB1x — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 23, 2026

"He was only here for 13 games, but he really made an impact," Riordan said. "It's not easy for someone to come up from Single-A to have that kind of impact at Triple-A." That connection made Wednesday's tribute especially meaningful. Every Athletics affiliate joined the major league club in wearing "22 Strong" shirts, while teammates also recorded video messages wishing Lasko well.

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"I think it's crucial, especially at this time," Riordan said. "Hopefully he's been given so many signs of love and support — not just from his family and friends, but from the people he's had an impact on through the baseball world." A recent photo shared by the Athletics showed Lasko smiling while wearing a neck brace, something Riordan said perfectly reflected his demeanor.

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"That is him. That's his personality," Riordan said. "I think it's going to go so far in his recovery. To see him smile in probably a pretty dark time was really fantastic for everybody." Lasko thanked supporters in a recent social media post, calling his recovery "a lengthy process" while expressing hope that one day he'll return to doing what he loves.

For now, one message continues to echo throughout the Athletics organization: Ryan Lasko is not facing the road ahead alone.