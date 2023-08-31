Former A's star Jose Canseco could soon be reunited with the club. Find out how.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During the 1980s and 1990s, Jose Canseco was the bad boy of Major League Baseball, belting long home runs and winning most valuable player awards for the “Bash Brothers” Oakland A’s.

Later, a well-publicized book was authored, and he admitted to performing enhancing drugs and pointing fingers at others in baseball.

Today, Canseco is a Las Vegas resident.

While he has nothing to do with the A’s today, Canseco might soon be reunited with the club roundaboutly. That’s because the A’s plan to move to Las Vegas to play in an expensive new ballpark on the Strip eventually.

“I have some great memories in Oakland,” Canseco said during an interview with Channel 13 recently. “I won Rookie of the Year there, an MVP. It was a great time.”

Canseco’s current venture revolves around a product he says he’s designed to help baseball and softball players — and golfers — hit balls farther.

It’s called PX4040, and it works by being secured over the elbow — similar to a brace or cast — to help extend during a swing.

“This product is going to be revolutionary,” Canseco said from a commercial space in Henderson that he uses for his company, 4040 Productions.

The “40-40” references are from one of his baseball claims to fame — in 1988, he became the first player ever to hit at least 40 home runs and steal at least 40 bases in a single season.

He even predicted the feat in spring training before the 1988 season.

“People thought I was crazy, but people didn’t understand how hard I had trained in the off-season,” Canseco said.

On the topic of his old team likely moving to Las Vegas, Canseco says he’s all for it.

“They should have left Oakland long ago,” Canseco said. “As a fan, I’d go to some games if the A’s do move to Southern Nevada.”

As for his product, Canseco is actively working to bring it to market.

Canseco will be featured in a new series of special reports on KTNV called "Stealing Vegas." We'll cover all the cases on the A's deal, the team's legacy, and how baseball would be played "Vegas Style." Part 1 airs Tuesday at 6 p.m. Keep an eye out on Channel 13 or ktnv.com/live.