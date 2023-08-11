Watch Now
Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco selling Las Vegas car wash

Jose Canseco - Showtime Car Wash
Posted at 4:14 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 19:44:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Major League Baseball star Jose Canseco is planning on selling his Las Vegas car wash.

On Friday, he announced the news on social media.

The Showtime Car Wash originally opened in October 2019.

"Looking at the 20-foot signs and highlights from my career makes me miss my 80's mullet," Canseco texted to reporters at the time.

The Las Vegas local spent 17 seasons in the majors with the Oakland A's, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Chicago White Sox. He is a two-time World Series champion after winning the title with the Oakland A's in 1989 and the New York Yankees in 2000.

Las Vegas fans also got to see him in action when he suited up for Team Maxx Crosby during this year's Battle For Vegas event. He also took part in a Home Run Derby. However the Vegas Golden Knights home run derby team defeated the Oakland A's and Las Vegas Raiders home run derby team. (For fairness, officials only gave the Oakland A's two batters to rack up home runs compared to the other teams who had three batters.)

He also said he is still the king of the swing. In November, he challenged current MLB star Aaron Judge to a home run contest saying that he could hit a softball further than Judge can hit a baseball. He issued the same challenge to Judge again in January.

Judge didn't respond to that challenge.

At Battle For Vegas, Canseco was asked about his thought on the Oakland A's potentially moving to Las Vegas. He said he thinks it's a great idea.

"They'll pick up a lot of fans here in Vegas. You've got the L.A. fans. You've got the Arizona fans. Some fans will come here from Oakland but it's a good move for the A's."

