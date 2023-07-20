Watch Now
Battle For Vegas announces player appearances, additional tickets on sale

Posted at 1:37 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 16:43:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for the Battle For Vegas charity softball game this weekend. Now, event officials said even more fans will be able to attend the event.

On Thursday, organizers said they have released an additional 100 tickets to the game. Channel 13 checked Ticketmaster and there are tickets available starting at $40.

Organizers have also announced which players will be making appearances at the event's first-ever Fan Fest at the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Zach Whitecloud will be there at 4 p.m. Reilly Smith will be there at 5 p.m. and Nate Hobbs will be there at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Logan Thompson will be there at 9 a.m. Nic Hague and Dylan Coghlan will both be there at 11 a.m. Keegan Kolesar will be there at 1 p.m.

For fans who are going to the game at Las Vegas Ballpark, gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. The home run derby starts at 7 p.m. First pitch for the charity softball game are at 8 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled to go off at 9:30 p.m.

You can see the full roster below.

