Battle For Vegas announces player appearances, additional tickets on sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for the Battle For Vegas charity softball game this weekend. Now, event officials said even more fans will be able to attend the event.

On Thursday, organizers said they have released an additional 100 tickets to the game. Channel 13 checked Ticketmaster and there are tickets available starting at $40.

Didn’t get B4V tickets? Here’s your chance!



We just released 100 TICKETS for the softball game on Ticketmaster. Don’t miss out on your chance to come!



🔗 in our bio. Hurry before they’re gone! pic.twitter.com/T108H0wl9b — Battle For Vegas (@battleforvegas) July 20, 2023

Organizers have also announced which players will be making appearances at the event's first-ever Fan Fest at the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Zach Whitecloud will be there at 4 p.m. Reilly Smith will be there at 5 p.m. and Nate Hobbs will be there at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Logan Thompson will be there at 9 a.m. Nic Hague and Dylan Coghlan will both be there at 11 a.m. Keegan Kolesar will be there at 1 p.m.

For fans who are going to the game at Las Vegas Ballpark, gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. The home run derby starts at 7 p.m. First pitch for the charity softball game are at 8 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled to go off at 9:30 p.m.

You can see the full roster below.