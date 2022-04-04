FIRST LOOK: NFL Draft preparations underway on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was supposed to be here in 2020, but COVID-19 forced the National Football League to take a time out. Now, the NFL Draft is only 24 days away.

Preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft are officially underway on the Las Vegas Strip.

One of the first visible signs of the event's arrival ahead of the draft is the league’s transformation of the Draft Theater located at the heart of the Strip, behind the High Roller at the LINQ Promenade.

The Draft Theater will house the main stage which will act as the central hub for all draft activities including where pick announcements will be made by Commissioner Goodell and other special guests on days two and three.

"The National Football League does it extremely big, and when they do it, they do it for the fans. It's all about the fans," said former Raider Rod Woodson.

The NFL is also bringing its floating stage back, with the Bellagio Fountain as the "only in Las Vegas" backdrop. The teams' new prospects will be presented on the floating stage.

How to attend the NFL Draft Experience

The NFL Draft Experience will be located behind the High Roller at the LINQ Promenade beginning Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30.

It is free to the public but fans need to register on NFL.com/OnePass to attend different events.

