Final: Las Vegas Raiders fall to Kansas City Chiefs 19-17 at Arrowhead Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fumble in the final seconds of the game sealed the Las Vegas Raiders' 19-17 loss to their AFC West rivals on Friday.

The Raiders entered their contest with the Kansas City Chiefs on a seven-game losing streak — which they've now extended to eight games.

The Raiders (now 2-10) have now lost nine of their past 10 contests with the Chiefs (now 11-1). The victory secures Kansas City's playoff berth for the 2024-25 season.

We tracked score updates here:

FINAL SCORE: The Raiders come within two points of victory but suffer a 17-19 loss to Kansas City.

Fourth quarter:

Fumble — The Raiders fumble at Kansas City's 38-yard line with 14 seconds left of the game.

Missed field goal — Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's attempt at a 58-yard field goal is no good. The ball goes back to Kansas City with the Raiders still down two points.

Chiefs field goal — Kansas City retakes the lead with a 32-yard field goal to bring the score to 17-19

Raiders touchdown — The Las Vegas Raiders take their first lead of the game on a 58-yard touchdown pass to Tre Tucker. The Raiders now lead the Chiefs 17-16.

Third quarter:

Raiders touchdown — Aidan O'Connell finds Brock Bowers for a 33-yard touchdown pass. The Chiefs now lead 16-10.

Chiefs field goal — The Chiefs kick another field goal and bring their lead to 16-3.

Missed field goal — The Raiders miss another field goal opportunity, and the score stays tied 13-3.

Chiefs field goal — The Kansas City Chiefs kick another field goal to extend their lead to 13-3.

Second quarter:

Missed field goal — Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright's attempt at a 62-yard field goal is no good, keeping the Raiders within seven points of re-tying the game.

Chiefs touchdown — The Chiefs score on their first possession after the Raiders' missed field goal, putting them back in the lead at 10-3.

Missed field goal — Daniel Carlson's 56-yard field goal is no good, and the score stays tied up at 3-3.

Raiders field goal — Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson completes a 27-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3.

First quarter:

Chiefs field goal — The Chiefs kick a field goal on their first possession of the game to take an early 3-0 lead over the Raiders.