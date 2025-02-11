Figures show all-time record for Sports Book win from the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board released figures on Tuesday showing the record-high Sports Book wins from the Super Bowl.
This year, there was $151.6 million wagered in Nevada's 186 Sports Books for Super Bowl LIX.
The NGCB Chairman, Kirk Hendrick, said unaudited figures show a new all-time record for Sports Book win of $22,134,104. That means an estimate of 14.6 percent of the total wagers this year.
The birds took the win against the Chiefs with a 40 to 22 win on Sunday in New Orleans.
Take a look at the past Sports Book performances
- 2025: $151,618,159 in wagers » $22,134,104 win
- 2024: $190,020,783 in wagers. » $11,182,973 win
- 2023: $153,183,002 in wagers » $ 4,361,646 win
- 2022: $179,823,715 in wagers » $11,063,412 win
- 2021: $136,096,460 in wagers » $12,574,125 win
- 2020: $154,679,241 in wagers » $18,774,148 win
- 2019: $145,939,025 in wagers » $10,780,319 win
- 2018: $158,586,934 in wagers » $1,170,432 win
- 2017: $138,480,136 in wagers » $10,937,826 win
- 2016: $132,545,587 in wagers » $13,314,539 win
In the last 10 years, the most money wagered was in 2024 with $190,020,783. The least waged was in 2016 with $132,545,587.
