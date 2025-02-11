Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Figures show all-time record for Sports Book win from the Super Bowl

thumbnail (12) copy.png
KTNV
Nevada Sports Book breaks records this weekend on Super Bowl betting.
thumbnail (12) copy.png
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board released figures on Tuesday showing the record-high Sports Book wins from the Super Bowl.

This year, there was $151.6 million wagered in Nevada's 186 Sports Books for Super Bowl LIX.

The NGCB Chairman, Kirk Hendrick, said unaudited figures show a new all-time record for Sports Book win of $22,134,104. That means an estimate of 14.6 percent of the total wagers this year.

Super Bowl LIX: Vegas Sportsbooks see high-stakes bets and Taylor Swift effect ahead of big game

The birds took the win against the Chiefs with a 40 to 22 win on Sunday in New Orleans.

Take a look at the past Sports Book performances

  • 2025: $151,618,159 in wagers » $22,134,104 win
  • 2024: $190,020,783 in wagers. » $11,182,973 win
  • 2023: $153,183,002 in wagers » $ 4,361,646 win
  • 2022: $179,823,715 in wagers » $11,063,412 win
  • 2021: $136,096,460 in wagers » $12,574,125 win
  • 2020: $154,679,241 in wagers » $18,774,148 win
  • 2019: $145,939,025 in wagers » $10,780,319 win
  • 2018: $158,586,934 in wagers » $1,170,432 win
  • 2017: $138,480,136 in wagers » $10,937,826 win
  • 2016: $132,545,587 in wagers » $13,314,539 win

In the last 10 years, the most money wagered was in 2024 with $190,020,783. The least waged was in 2016 with $132,545,587.

Super Bowl Football Photo Gallery

Sports

Record betting at BetMGM and Caesars for Sunday's Super Bowl

Mark Anderson

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer