Fans turn out for first hockey game at Dollar Loan Center arena

HENDERSON (KTNV) — It was a day hockey fans in Henderson were waiting for. As the Silver Knights played their first home game at the new Dollar Loan Center arena, many fans were getting their first taste of what’s to come in the future.

“This arena is amazing. I expected nothing less.”

Hockey fans are out in full force for the Henderson Silver Knights’ very first game at the Dollar Loan Center arena. Some are calling it a, “mini T-Mobile Arena”.

RELATED STORY: Vegas Knight Hawks arrival brings economic boost to Green Valley Ranch neighborhood

“The way that its built, everybody’s kind of on top of each other. It gives you that we’re all in this together mindset,” local Cody Stafford said.

Others felt it was a great alternative to watch some professional hockey without having to always go to the strip. Many feel there’s not a bad seat in the arena.

“It’s a very intimate setting. You are very close to the players to see the action. It’s great,” local Christopher Kendrick said.

Henderson city officials did the inaugural puck drop, ushering in a new era for local hockey. The $84 million arena contains around six thousand seats and is expected to bring about $36 million in economic benefit to the city each year for events like sports and concerts. One fan says he’s looking forward to all that.

“Oh yeah. All the time. Any chance we get, we’ll be here,” Kendrick said.

The Silver Knights will play their next home game against the Rockford Ice Hogs on Monday.