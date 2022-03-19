Knight Hawks arrival brings economic boost to Green Valley Ranch neighborhood

HENDERSON (KTNV) — At the first Vegas Knight Hawks' game in Henderson's history, budding fans could feel the energy in the air as the young team took to the field against the Northern Arizona Wranglers.

John Vizcarra, AKA Hawk Man, came to the game decked out for the occasion with a custom jersey, helmet, and wings.

"I've been here since 2003, and the city has grown considerably. So, it's nice. It's nice to see people from other states coming into town."

Travelers included Jodie Dooley and Rhonda White, who came from Arizona to see their nephew, and starting quarterback, Dalton Sneed take the field.

"We're so excited," Dooley said. "Can't wait to see him play."

"We brought a whole bunch of fans all the way from Arizona," White said.

The general manager of Craggy Ridge, a 10-day-old sports bar and grille, said the growth of Henderson, aided by teams like the Knight Hawks, has been incredible to watch.

"I kind of came from the Vegas valley on the north side of town," Chris Maresh said. "To see this area grow is fantastic. Watching Water Street grow, the district, it's exciting."

Maresh said event days will definitely be big business days, but that shouldn't mean people should forget about them when the arena sits empty.

"You do not need a ticket to be a part of our restaurant," he said.

The Knight Hawks bested the Wranglers 22-9 in their first game.

The AHL's Silver Knights will play at Dollar Loan Center Arena on April 2.