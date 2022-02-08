Dollar Loan Center opens soon; mixed feelings in Henderson community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arena fit for a king and queen. It’s the modern medieval with many similarities to it’s big brother T-Mobile arena.

CEO of the Dollar Loan Center Chuck Brennan tells us: "We’re 95% done. We don’t have to have the hats on or the vest. We’re just about ready to roll."

The 6,000 seat space will host an array of events from sports, to concerts to graduations. It's fitted with barracks (or club seating), throne rooms (or restrooms), hoist (or elevators), a tiltyard (or outdoor plaza) and much more.

"This spot is definitely the new epicenter of Henderson. I call it boardwalk and park place," says Brennan.

While the Dollar Loan Center and the city of Henderson boast about the positive impacts this will have on the area, the location right on green valley parkway has caused a stir in the Henderson community. There are mixed feelings about the location and the traffic construction.

Henderson resident Booby Brooks is excited: "It’s the greatest thing that ever happened to Henderson."

On the other hand, John Dalrymple, another resident and a leader of a Henderson community coalition has a different opinion.

"Common sense dictates that you don’t an arena in a residential district. And they did. Without any community impact analysis or statement."

The first ticketed event is coming up in about 4 weeks on March 8th for the Big West Basketball Tournament.