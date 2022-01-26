New Henderson arena to hire staff at job fair ahead of March opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dollar Loan Center and the City of Henderson are teaming up to host job fairs at the Lifeguard Arena to fill positions for the new arena in Henderson.

The Dollar Loan Center arena is on schedule to open in early March. It will become the new home for the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights and the Indoor Football League's Vegas Knight Hawks.

The Silver Knights' first game in the 6,000-seat arena will be on April 2, while the Knight Hawks' season begins on March 18. The first major event to be held at the arena will be the Big West basketball championship from March 8-12.

The first of two events will be held at the Lifeguard Arena on Water Street in Henderson.

Wednesday's job fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second floor of the facility.

"All you need to bring is a great attitude and a smile," said Darren Davis, the vice president of venue operations for the Dollar Loan Center arena.

"We're looking for friendly people to hire and be part of our organization. It would be great if you could bring your resume so we know a little bit about you, but it's not required. So we're just excited to get out there and have some folks join our organization."

The arena is looking to fill a variety of positions including:

Security Officers

Guest Services

Ticket Office Clerks

Audio Visual Technicians

Bartenders

Cashiers

Concession and Retail Workers

Lifeguards

Recreation Assistants

Transportation

The second of the two job fairs scheduled will be on Saturday, February 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on both job fairs, visit hendersonsilverknights.com.