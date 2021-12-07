Dollar Loan Center almost complete in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — We're getting a closer look at the new Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

It will be the home of the Henderson Silver Knights.

The team says construction is about 85 percent complete and the ice has now been installed.

RELATED: Dollar Loan Center making progress toward opening in Henderson in early 2022

Locals working on the project say it's been amazing to see it come together.

The 6,000-seat arena broke ground in late 2020.

The facility will also host Knighthawks football team and special events such as concerts.