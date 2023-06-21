East-West Shrine Bowl moves from Las Vegas to Dallas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of college football's most historic events is moving from Las Vegas to Dallas.

According to officials with the East-West Shrine Bowl, the oldest college football all-star game in the country will be held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. That's also where the Dallas Cowboys corporate offices and practice facilities are located.

"It is a tremendous honor to host the East-West Shrine Bowl at the Ford Center at The Star next February," said Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Director of Player Personnel for the Dallas Cowboys. "The game is a fixture in college football. We look forward to bringing the best college football players in the country to Frisco in the spirit of helping Shriners Children's care for young patients around the world."

The first East-West Shrine Bowl was played on December 26, 1925. The game has been moved to different locations over the years. The first game was at San Francisco's Ewing Field. The game stayed in California for many years before moving to Florida in 2010. The game has been played in Las Vegas for the last two years.

According to the NFL, 45 players who played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2023 were drafted. That includes Raiders fourth-rounder Aidan O'Connell.

Bowl game officials said 2024 will be the 99th edition of the historic event and they're expecting about 130 college football players from 100 universities to compete. The East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 1.