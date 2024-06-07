Dave Goucher chooses making hockey history in Las Vegas over joining historic team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we count down to the NHL draft, fans of the Vegas Golden Knights wait to see who will and who won't be a Golden Knight next season.

But one familiar member of the VGK family will be back.

The voice of the Golden Knights Dave Goucher said he's here to stay.

The VGK play-by-play commentator was named as one of the potential candidates for the Boston Bruins job.

Before coming to Vegas, "Gouch" was the longtime radio voice for the Bruins.

He's also a New England native, but he said what he and the Golden Knights have built in the valley is just too hard to leave.

"I feel like we've done a lot of good here over the last seven years," Goucher said. "That meant a lot of me and means a lot to me. I feel very blessed to be here since day one and to be able to help build our broadcast with some other terrific people. I really feel a strong sense of obligation to that."

The Golden Knights' success on the ice has been something Goucher has been able to be a part of first hand.

One year ago, the Knights had just secured a game win against the Florida Panthers en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

But Goucher said there's a bigger picture.

USA Hockey data shows that youth hockey participation has seen an over 400% increase since the Knights arrived.

That profound impact on the game is what Goucher hopes to continue to be a part of.

"People love this team. They're good every year," Goucher said. "They've already won a cup. They're legitimate contenders every season. We've all seen that atmosphere at the Fortress, but it's more than that. The youth hockey numbers are through the roof since the Golden Knights came here. To be able to grow the game....If you backed up the calendar eight years, it's a whole different story."

