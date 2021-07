LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The upcoming Las Vegas fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury could be in jeopardy after a COVID outbreak.

ESPN is reporting someone in Fury's camp got the virus and could cause the event to be canceled.

A final decision has not currently been made with the fight scheduled for July 24 at T-Mobile Arena.