County leaders further discuss, share NFL Draft 2022 Las Vegas plans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioners discussed upcoming plans for the 2022 NFL Draft that is set to take place in Las Vegas.

The draft is scheduled to take over certain parts of the Strip in late April that include an area behind The Linq Promenade and the Bellagio fountains.

Here are renderings the @NFLDraft Experience. There is room for thousands of people, along with activities like testing your 40 yard dash time. There will also be a display of Las #Vegas @Raiders @NFL Championship (Lombardi) Trophies. #NFL #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2022 #Vegas pic.twitter.com/612PLtMqjv — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 1, 2022

The NFL Draft Experience will have plenty of events for fans along with an NFL theater that will be one of the largest stages ever constructed at more than 60 feet high and 150 feet wide, according to the county.

The #traffic plan for the @NFLDraft calls for closing the Las #Vegas Strip in front of the @Bellagio. Also, Flamingo down to Koval will be closed. There will be numerous other closures and travel restrictions around the area leading up to the #NFLDraft. #NFLDraft2022 @NFL #NFL pic.twitter.com/LUblLHYHvl — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 1, 2022

The traffic plan for the draft also calls for the closing of the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Bellagio and Flamingo Road to Koval Lane.

There will be several other closures and travel restrictions around Flamingo Road and the Las Vegas Boulevard area, according to the county.

The NFL promised to return the draft to Las Vegas after it had to halt 2020 event plans due to coronavirus.