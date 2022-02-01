Watch
County leaders further discuss, share NFL Draft 2022 Las Vegas plans

Posted at 2:21 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 17:22:59-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioners discussed upcoming plans for the 2022 NFL Draft that is set to take place in Las Vegas.

The draft is scheduled to take over certain parts of the Strip in late April that include an area behind The Linq Promenade and the Bellagio fountains.

The NFL Draft Experience will have plenty of events for fans along with an NFL theater that will be one of the largest stages ever constructed at more than 60 feet high and 150 feet wide, according to the county.

The traffic plan for the draft also calls for the closing of the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Bellagio and Flamingo Road to Koval Lane.

There will be several other closures and travel restrictions around Flamingo Road and the Las Vegas Boulevard area, according to the county.

The NFL promised to return the draft to Las Vegas after it had to halt 2020 event plans due to coronavirus.

