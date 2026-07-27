Content warning: This story contains discussion of suicide that some readers may find distressing.

Coronado High School golfer Sophia Medlin enters her senior season ranked as the second-best female junior in Nevada, and she is carrying more than a golf bag onto the course.

"Golf is somewhere I can be myself, and the people I've met are a big reason why I love golf so much," Medlin said.

Those relationships were tested last October when Medlin lost her cousin, Paul, to suicide on the same day her team won a state championship.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman sat down with Medlin to hear how she's carrying her cousin's memory into her senior season:

Coronado High School golfer Sophia Medlin carries cousin's memory into her senior season

"My cousin, he was my best friend, he committed suicide in October so that's been hard," Medlin said. "The day we won state, I found out, and the only reason I played was because of my team."

In the 10 months since, Medlin has found ways to keep Paul close every time she steps onto the course.

"There hasn't been a second that I haven't thought about him," Medlin said. "On my golf balls I write his initials and on my glove his initials and his favorite number."

Alex Eschelman Sophia Medlin tees up a golf ball with her cousin's initials on it.

Paul's initials and favorite number now appear on every shot she takes. The tribute has shaped the message she carries with her.

"Live for the things that they couldn't do and just be the best version of yourself for not only you but for them too," Medlin said.

Medlin is working to be that best version on and off the course. The Cal State Northridge commit is a two-time Nevada Academic Team member and a player on Steph Curry's Underrated Golf Tour — all steps toward a goal she has held since childhood.

"I want to be better than Nelly Korda," Medlin said. "It's been my dream since I was six. College golf will help me a lot, and hopefully I can go pro eventually."

Beyond her own ambitions, Medlin is already giving back as a volunteer coach at Bob Miller Middle School, working with 14-year-olds, the same age Paul was when he died.

"They're his age right now actually, so just knowing that everyone has their struggles and helping them through those struggles, it's actually helped me with Paul's passing, helping them," Medlin said. "He's definitely a big part of my life still and I think he always will be, so having him supporting me from above has been great too."

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

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