Cops search for Conor McGregor after he smashes UFC bus window, cuts fighter's face

There's only one question for UFC fans... Did you miss him?

Conor McGregor has been on hiatus from the UFC since his mega-million dollar boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. but today he returned with a bang – or rather a smash.

TMZ videos show Conor McGregor using a dolly to smash out the side window of a bus carrying fighters participating in this weekend's UFC 223 card.

Lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa suffered cuts to his face when the bus window shattered and his status for Saturday's fight is in question.

Reports say that Conor McGregor stormed the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York, looking for lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib is fighting for Conor's lightweight title on Saturday and media was informed yesterday that McGregor would be stripped of his belt before Saturday's event due to inactivity.

This may have been enough to set off McGregor but the added altercation, although rather silent and menacing, between Khabib and McGregor's training partner Artem Lobov after yesterday's press conference possibly sent him over the edge.

Nonetheless, officers are now searching for McGregor in hopes of getting his side of the story. An arrest warrant is not issued for McGregor's arrest despite a quote from UFC President Dana White stating there was.