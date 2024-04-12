Controversy hits Basic Academy baseball amid alleged rule violation, midseason coach firing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the premier baseball programs in the Las Vegas valley has been slapped with violations and has seen sweeping changes over recent days.

On Wednesday, long-time Basic Academy volunteer head coach Scott Baker was terminated by the Clark County School District amid allegations of rule violations regarding instructing current freshmen as eighth graders in "club ball." Furthermore, the three freshmen who played under Baker on the 14U Southern Nevada Wolves team have been ruled ineligible to play the remainder of Basic's season.

I spoke to concerned parents and a former coach who was terminated in a similar style to Baker.

"I was stunned. I had no idea why [the] coach would be let go," said Harold McDowell, father to a freshman player who remains eligible. "We were all under the understanding that they didn't actually enroll in the MAGNET program, that they were able to play sports."

"To have all this happen suddenly, with really no good explanation, they're not really being considerate to the residents of the community and how this is affecting the kids, all the way up to the parents," said Brian Lee, the father to three players on the team, including a freshman and an eighth grader who are now deemed ineligible.

“It seems that we’re getting good coaches with good intentions out of the district as coaches," said David Meng, who was let go from Palo Verde due to similar allegations.

Baker is an accomplished coach who has spent over two decades instructing in the valley, has won multiple state titles, and has produced multiple MLB players.

“The goal is to get these guys to college, first and foremost," Baker told Channel 13 in a 2023 interview. "And then, if they get the chance to be drafted. To see these guys on the big stage lets these guys know that there is hope and that dreams can come true.”

After being let go as Palo Verde's voluntary assistant and head coach in 2021, amid anonymous allegations, Meng is calling for change. As a part of the NIAA's volunteer program, he and Baker both gave their time to coach teams without being a licensed teacher. Meng says that these volunteer coaches lack protection against parent complaints and are seen as expendable by the district.

“They’ve found that the science teacher or the math teacher doesn’t want to stay after school to coach these sports anymore and that’s the reason why this program is in place," Meng said. "But at the same time, the first incident that happens where somebody goes anonymously, that volunteer can be out the door."

“I’m just fighting for policy change to where, at some point, these volunteers have some point of protection to at least provide them the opportunity to give their fact-based items versus a licensed teacher that’s going to be more protected because they view that as you actually work for CCSD," Meng continued. "Through the voluntary program, I think it’s one thing that somebody brings up and you can get your badge pulled.”

Meng believes that anonymous accusations against Baker come from parents who are disgruntled about their child's playing time. Now the director of USA Prime Baseball, he warns that this could happen to other programs if nothing is done by CCSD.

“It’s that 1% or 2% where maybe that kid’s not playing or maybe that kid didn’t make the roster," Meng said. "They’re finding other ways to get those coaches out. It’s having a really negative impact on the existing players. For so many of these kids, their pinnacle was to play varsity sports. Now they’re there and a lot of them won’t continue to go on. There’s a real disruption within the community and I find it really unfair for the players.”

“In my experience, most coaches’ intentions are about the kids and helping players," Meng continued. "It’s those that aren’t getting their way that are being successful in finding ways to get coaches out of there.”

The NIAA told Channel 13 that they do not get involved with school district proceedings and that any necessary changes will need to be made by CCSD.

An interim head coach has been named and Basic Academy's baseball season is expected to go on as planned but without the three freshmen ruled ineligible.