Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier exchange words during press conference before UFC 264

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The press conference for the Conor McGregor/Dustin Poirier UFC lightweight fight this weekend in Las Vegas became a little heated on Thursday.

McGregor (22-5) attempted to kick Poirier (27-6, 1 no contest) and the two exchanged verbal jabs.

At one point, McGregor called Poirier a "silly little hillbilly." Poirier responded by saying "You used to be so much better at this, man."

This will be the third time the pair meet in the octagon.

McGregor won the first fight 7 years ago and Poirier won the rematch in January.

Poirier has admitted that the trash talk by McGregor before the first time got into his head and it appears that McGregor is attempting to do the same again.

McGregor attacked Poirier on social media before the press conference.

The official weigh-in will take place on Friday and UFC 264 is scheduled for Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The official fight party is being held at the MGM Grand. Newly-crowned UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno will be there and they will have giveaways.

The Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip is also hosting a viewing party. Doors open at 5 p.m and tickets start at $125 and include seating and open call bar.

You must be 21 years of age or older to attend.