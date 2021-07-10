Event-filled weekend attracts massive crowds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A weekend packed with events is drawing thousands to the Strip and Downtown.

“This weekend is one of the hottest weekends that we’ve had so far,” said (Coco) Vinny Zaldivar, owner of Coco Taps. “We’re just excited to be here. Our sales are hitting pre-covid numbers.”

Coco Vinny is excited for the weekend, not just because the heat sweltering the Valley will attract customers to quench their thirst with his sweet coconuts, but also because UFC is in town.

“All kinds of people are in town for all sorts of things, and we’re just excited to be here and, it’s bouncing back.”

UFC’s Conor McGregor facing off with Dustin Poirier at the T-Mobile arena is just one of the events attracting massive crowds.

Garth Brooks is performing at Allegiant Stadium. Bruno Mars returns to Park MGM. He performed over the Fourth of July weekend, just like Dave Chappelle who will once again take the stage of a sold-out MGM Grand Garden.

Several shows have returned to the strip after the pandemic put entertainment in Las Vegas on pause.

“Jabbawockeez was spectacular,” said Ryan Mollo, who is visiting from Chicago as a graduation present from his family. “Ten out of 10 recommend. I’ve been watching them for a while so seeing them perform live was definitely insane.”

The massive crowds is an indication that Las Vegas is back as tourists fly in from all over.

“We came to see the Strip and we went hiking at a few different places, but mostly we’ve been walking around Downtown and everything, and that’s what I was most excited about,” said Courtney Hale, visiting from Kentucky.

Most of these events all happening within a three-block radius, which means locals driving onto the Strip should expect heavy traffic and pricey parking. Mandalay Bay, Excalibur and the Luxor are properties closest to Allegiant Stadium. For four hours or more, self-parking is 15-dollars, 30 for valet. Ceasars Entertainment resorts are charging 18 for four or more hours, 35 for valet.

Some visitors are finding ride shares and taxis as the best option for cruising around Las Vegas. Allegiant spokesmen recommend using ride shares or RTC for transportation to and from the stadium.

