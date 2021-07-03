Upcoming shows, events at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The shiny new building within Southern Nevada's landscape opened its doors in 2020, but the pandemic kept Allegiant Stadium from hosting concerts, international events and entertainment acts -- that is, until now. Here's a look at what to expect from the state-of-the-art venue in the coming weeks.

ILLENIUM - JULY 3

"It's kind of an amazing re-welcoming for me and my fans," said EDM artist Illenium. "Just to be able to do the biggest show we've ever done is just pretty amazing. About to make history!"

Illenium will have the spotlight this weekend inside the multi-billion dollar venue.

His performance on Saturday is going to be the first big show inside Allegiant since it opened.

GARTH BROOKS - JULY 10

The hype will continue to ramp up next week as Allegiant goes country.

The long-awaited Garth Brooks concert -- postponed multiple times due to the pandemic -- is finally happening on July 10.

"It only makes sense that if you are going to start this tour up and finish it strong, then you are going to start it in the city of Vegas," said Brooks. "You know, and that's a cool marriage."

GOLD CUP FINAL - AUG. 1

After the Garth Brooks concert, Allegiant Stadium is going from football to fútbol.

The Gold Cup Final will be held inside the Death Star on Aug. 1 -- showcasing the two best soccer teams in North and Central America and helping to solidify Las Vegas as the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

"I think the tourism people will come from all over the world to watch this final and so it's very, very exciting," said Rich Ryerson, UNLV men's soccer head coach.

The game sold out in 90 minutes.

SUMMERSLAM - AUG. 21

Then, later in August, WWE's biggest party of the summer will tag in.

The SummerSlam event will happen on Aug. 21 as super stars from WWE get in the ring for the pay-per-view event. It will be the first time ever the event is taking place inside an NFL stadium.

"It's so cool that we're bringing SummerSlam to Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 21 because it's going to be mental," said WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre. "The fact that it's going to be in Vegas is even crazier. It's going to be twice as big."

GUNS N' ROSES - AUG. 27

The following week, the Death Star will turn into a jungle.

Guns N' Roses is returning to Las Vegas on Aug. 27. The rock band will perform inside the stadium for the first time.

Tickets are still available.

Learn more about upcoming events at Allegiant Stadium by visiting allegiantstadium.com/events.