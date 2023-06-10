Connecticut Sun hand Las Vegas Aces first loss of the season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces were tagged with their first loss of the season after dropping their last game of the road trip to the Connecticut Sun 94-77 on Thursday night.

Part of that was due to a career-high 41 points from Sun guard DeWanna Bonner, which was also a franchise record. It's in stark contract to when the teams faced each other on Tuesday when Bonner only scored five points in the team's 90-84 loss against the Aces.

"We can't allow a rhythm player like that to get going," said Chelsea Gray. "Once she gets going, she's hard to stop."

It was a hard night on the court for the Aces overall with the team only scoring 28 points in the first half.

"I can tell you in the year plus that I've been here, that was the worst half of basketball I've seen us play," said Aces head coach Becky Hammon. "It was really on both ends."

At one point, Hammon pulled some of the starters.

"I just told them I'm not going to watch that kind of basketball. They had five or six minutes to get it right," Hammon said. "I was going to sit them out the rest of the game but they begged me to put them back in. Obviously, nobody's out there trying to mess up or not play hard. We just didn't have it tonight and at the end of the day, we didn't have anyone to guard Bonner. To allow somebody to get off 23 field goals when they're not even supposed to get shots off is a real big disappointment for our defense."

The Aces will be back at home on Sunday to face the Chicago Sky. Tip-off is at noon.