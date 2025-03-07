'Completely different culture outside of the Strip': Lee Canyon events helping adaptive athletes

LEE CANYON (KTNV) — In March, you can make a difference at Lee Canyon while going down the mountain through “Feel Good Fridays.”

“This is something that is so fun, and everyone should enjoy it,” Las Vegas local Aubrey Jaramillo said.

Every Friday in March, Lee Canyon offers $25 lift tickets. Five of those dollars go toward High Fives, a foundation that helps people with disabilities compete in sports.

“It means a lot,” Las Vegas local Keith Gasaway said. “He’s [Keith’s son who is an adaptive athlete] done an adaptive program with hockey before, so it’s things he wouldn’t normally be able to do if it weren’t for programs like that.”

The Lee Canyon community hopes this gives locals a different outlet in Vegas.

“Being able to carry this ski resort in the Las Vegas name is huge,” Las Vegas local Jasmine Gonzalez said. “It sets a completely different culture outside of the strip, it gives people something to do rather than going to gamble or just hanging out.”

Feel Good Fridays starts on Friday, March 7.